The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $141.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.22. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.08.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.