The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target to $11.00

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Singular Genomics Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 51.57, a current ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMIC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the period. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

