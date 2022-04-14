The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $99,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $307.42. 127,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.59 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $317.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

