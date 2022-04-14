The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.44.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $148.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 1-year low of $145.31 and a 1-year high of $201.34.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,304.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Middleby by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Middleby by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,752 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,864,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Middleby by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,114,000 after purchasing an additional 176,759 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Middleby by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,731,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after purchasing an additional 313,301 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

