The Mission Marketing Group (LON:TMMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $78.50

The Mission Marketing Group plc (LON:TMMG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.50 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 71.26 ($0.93). The Mission Marketing Group shares last traded at GBX 78.50 ($1.02), with a volume of 442,939 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.50.

The Mission Marketing Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Branding, Advertising & Digital, Media, Events and Learning, Public Relations, and Central segments. It offers marketing communications services for the technology and medical sector; advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services; and public relations services in the areas of science, engineering, and technology.

