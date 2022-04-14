The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.10. The National Security Group shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 2,495 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised The National Security Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a P/E ratio of 69.61 and a beta of -0.45.

The National Security Group ( NASDAQ:NSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The National Security Group’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

About The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC)

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

