The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on ONE Group Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ONE Group Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

Shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.47.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,062 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. 50.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

