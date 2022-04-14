The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $178.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.44. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

