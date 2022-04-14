The PRS REIT plc (PRSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:PRSR opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.44) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 104.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 104.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £605.27 million and a PE ratio of 21.31. PRS REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 87.75 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price target on shares of PRS REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing Â£0.9bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of Â£500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

