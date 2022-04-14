The Sandbox (SAND) Market Capitalization Tops $3.19 Billion

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 14th. The Sandbox has a market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $314.93 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00006877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.14 or 0.00260457 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005389 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.66 or 0.00276776 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.