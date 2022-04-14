The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on SMG. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $3.29 on Friday, reaching $113.79. 269,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,821. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $247.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.61 and a 200 day moving average of $145.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

