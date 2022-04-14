The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after buying an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after buying an additional 124,936 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,395,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,140,000 after buying an additional 94,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SMG shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.44.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 269,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,821. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.14. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $247.84.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.