The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,095,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,033. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

TJX Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.