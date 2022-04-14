The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,057 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Trade Desk worth $51,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $67.01 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.12, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.27.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

