The Transfer Token (TTT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $329,091.00

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. The Transfer Token has a market cap of $452.85 million and approximately $329,091.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $4.32 or 0.00010832 BTC on major exchanges.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00076373 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,829,524 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

