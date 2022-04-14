The Weir Group’s (WEIR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,470 ($32.19) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEIR. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.80) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 1,945 ($25.35) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.15) to GBX 2,030 ($26.45) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,980 ($25.80).

The Weir Group stock opened at GBX 1,519 ($19.79) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,681.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,710.40. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,381 ($18.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,015.49 ($26.26). The firm has a market cap of £3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $11.50. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($20.08), for a total value of £49,404.46 ($64,379.02). Also, insider Graham Vanhegan sold 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,584 ($20.64), for a total value of £48,945.60 ($63,781.08).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

