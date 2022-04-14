Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to announce $29.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year sales of $128.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,959. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,777,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

