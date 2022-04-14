Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.50.

Thor Industries stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $76.36 and a 1-year high of $149.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $1,506,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

