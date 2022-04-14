ThreeFold Price Tops $0.0776 on Top Exchanges (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $6.30 million and $69,639.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ThreeFold

It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold's total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins.



Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.



Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

