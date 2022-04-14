Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 47,624 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter worth $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 126.9% during the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 54.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

