Timken (NYSE:TKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Timken from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.78.

Timken stock opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. Timken has a one year low of $55.32 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.62. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Timken’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Timken will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.05%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

