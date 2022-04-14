Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

TTNP stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

