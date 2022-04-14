TopBidder Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, TopBidder has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $99,394.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TopBidder coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000933 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00034362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00104110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TopBidder

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling TopBidder

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the exchanges listed above.

