Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 106.0% in March

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, an increase of 106.0% from the March 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

TOPCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Topcon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

TOPCF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47. Topcon has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

