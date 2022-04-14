Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$122.70 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$122.70.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TIH. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$114.50, for a total transaction of C$1,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,076,085.50. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.25, for a total value of C$465,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,336,875. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $3,138,100 over the last ninety days.

TSE:TIH traded up C$1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$121.39. The stock had a trading volume of 130,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$114.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.27. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$96.79 and a 12-month high of C$121.77. The stock has a market cap of C$10.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.35.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.9304078 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.00%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

