Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading 11% Higher

Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Rating) traded up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 258,766 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 553% from the average session volume of 39,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.48 million and a PE ratio of -10.90.

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% in interest in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,045 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile.

