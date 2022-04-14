Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the March 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPZ traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,926. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.76. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

