Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,385 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,366,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the period. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NASDAQ:PFLT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.89. 331,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,561. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.86.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.28%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.