Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.22. 285,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,886. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.56. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -124.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.42.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

