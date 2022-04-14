Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,689,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.20. 18,875,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,279,982. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

About Barrick Gold (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.