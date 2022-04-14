Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 713 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 713.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.70. 2,432,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.01 and a 1-year high of $170.66. The company has a market cap of $120.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

