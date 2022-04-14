Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,637 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $18.70. 2,626,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,514. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87.

