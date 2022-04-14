Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.0% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 139,498 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $48.84. The company had a trading volume of 735,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,047. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

