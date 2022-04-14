Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after acquiring an additional 751,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 577,349 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 871,487 shares of company stock worth $55,217,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.42.

NYSE BX traded down $3.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,621,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

