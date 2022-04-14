Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,767. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.18.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.87.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

