Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,732,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.67.

KNSL traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.73. 75,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,511. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.97. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $245.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.45.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

