Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 19,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

WPC traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.15. The stock had a trading volume of 874,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,762. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $83.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 189.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

W. P. Carey Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.