Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.38. The stock had a trading volume of 376,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,929. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.