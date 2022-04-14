Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Has $895,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 6,810.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,730 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 1,318,908 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $47.20.

