Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 98,438 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 837,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 116,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,236 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 360,495 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $45.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,152,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,740,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.61.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

