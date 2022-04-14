Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $22,694,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock traded down $4.64 on Thursday, reaching $235.22. 4,352,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day moving average of $215.99. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a PE ratio of -228.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $4,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares in the company, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,619 shares of company stock worth $30,882,647. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.55.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

