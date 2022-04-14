Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $44,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $19,134,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.61. 616,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,332. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.61 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.62.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.46%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

