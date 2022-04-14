Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLVM stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 322,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.17.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

SLVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

