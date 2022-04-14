Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $623,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 526.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 179.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.87.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $5.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,767. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.20 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.