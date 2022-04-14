Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 4,393 Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $97,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in BriaCell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCTX traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.61. 1,547,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,796. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, a personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

