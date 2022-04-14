Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.97. The company had a trading volume of 97,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

