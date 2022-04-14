Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PetMed Express in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 313,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $511.89 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.45.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PETS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

