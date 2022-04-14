Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,336 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PDS Biotechnology were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PDSB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDSB stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.43.

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PDS Biotechnology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

