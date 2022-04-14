Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 94 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $3,583,429.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kieran Gallahue sold 32,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $3,573,642.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $120.02. 2,360,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $86.45 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

