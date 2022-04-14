TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 360.86 and a quick ratio of 360.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

In other TPG RE Finance Trust news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.